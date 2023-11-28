Denuvo and anti-piracy systems They have been at the center of controversies in recent years. Piracy has always existed in the entertainment industry, not only in video games but also in movies, television shows and most digital entertainment. And there has always been a fight against these illegal processes. In it video game fieldcompanies have resorted to increasingly aggressive anti-piracy systems for years.

Denuvo has been one of the best-known companies that has dedicated itself to fighting hacks and piracy of copyright-protected content. The anti-piracy systems They have been at the center of many debates over the years.

Some have criticized them for supposedly damaging the video game performance. Others have defended them, arguing that they are necessary to protect the creativity and work of thousands of people who have been doing this for decades.

The defense of copyright to combat piracy

The defense of copyright to combat piracy

The right that companies and authors have to defend their products and creations against piracy is fundamental. This article arises from the need to respond to some problems that have been faced anti-piracy software like Denuvo and others over the years.

We agree on something, and that is that the developers and companies that provide us with video games and other types of digital entertainment, they have every right to defend their products and creations from copies, forgeries and illegal distributions that directly violate the Copyright and copyright of the projects. In this article we will talk about anti-piracy systems and the impact they have on video games today.

What is Denuvo?

Denuvo is probably the most famous anti-piracy system in the world. Also known as Denuvo Anti-Sabotage is a protection technology that has been developed directly by the company Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH. Based in Austria.

Denuvo itself states that they are not represented as a digital rights management solution platformthey simply work on existing DRM and try to protect it on the Internet, in online access systems and in license management.

Denuvo is very present on the Steam platform, which is the largest computer gaming platform in the world, chaired and created by Valve. In terms of technology, Denuvo is spoken of as a system that “continuously encrypts and decrypts itself making it almost impossible to crack.” Hence many think that it is impossible to skip this security system.

But the reality of the years has told us something very different. The official launch of Denuvo occurred on September 23, 2014.

The Ars Technica report

Ars Technica It is one of the most important technology websites internationally. In their special study, they assured that the majority of titles enjoy their peak of maximum popularity during the first 30 days that they are on the market. That is the time that most professionals in the technology sector manage to Denuvo fulfill its function by protecting a video game from being cracked.

Any game that takes more than 30 days in the digital market (especially PC) and has not been cracked, it could be considered a success if it has Denuvo.

Games that had Denuvo as a protection system and were illegally copied by piracy

There is nothing on the Internet that is completely safe. Information trafficking, illegal access to it and copy of games It is something that unfortunately continues to be found very easily. Denuvo It was sold as that special system that would allow both us and companies to protect our games and digital creations from illegal copying and piracy.

However, reality has shown us very different things. From those triple A titles that had Denuvo (like Resident Evil Village which was illegally shared a few days later), to minor games. Denuvo has been unable in this case to defend Capcom’s intellectual property content. Thus creating one of the most recent debates regarding the effectiveness of the system. In fact, some players have criticized him for having “decreased” performance in some games on PC.

Below we leave you a list with some titles that have Denuvo and that they were still cracked. You can see the full list here:

FIFA 15

Lords of the Fallen 2014

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daugther

ABZU

F1 2016

Mad Max

MGS V

Fifa 16

Star Wars: Battlefront

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Resident Evil Village

Battlefield Hardline

Batman: Arkham Knight

Far Cry Primal

Need for Speed

Total War: Warhammer

Just Cause 3

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Unravel

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

There are cases of titles that have Denuvo and that they were never cracked. Either due to lack of interest in the pirate community, or because the anti-piracy system It fulfilled its function perfectly.

Some special cases where Denuvo was removed from some games

Regarding whether Denuvo whether or not it affects the performance of games, especially on PC, it seems that there is still no clear position on the matter. Although there are some who believe that Denuvo affects performance, others assure that it has nothing to do with it. If anti-piracy systems have anything, they are licenses and permissions to access our device and open the necessary processes to ensure that we are not violating the copyright of the game by illegally copying files.

This is a list with some titles that were removed Denuvo regardless of whether they were previously cracked or not:

Inside

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Adrift

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Yakuza Kiwami

DOOM

The Climb

Homefront: The Revolution

Titanfall 2

Agents of Mayhem

Resident Evil 3 Remake

DOOM Eternal

2Dark

Syberia 3

RIME

Hitman

Denuvo and its attempts to prove that it does not affect gaming performance

Irdeto, the company that is in charge of the systems Denuvo in video games, released a joint statement this summer of 2023 with an interview in Ars Technica. Basically in this special interview, the company’s plan to assure the world that it did not harm gaming performance was to offer a special program to the media. A program that would consist of:

Two versions of the same game – One version with Denuvo and another without the operating system. In this way, two joint analyzes of the same product would be carried out to measure its real performance.

Large-scale titles such as Devil May Cry 5 or Resident Evil Village today decided to do without this anti-piracy system. In fact in some cases, even years after the game went on sale on the market. A situation that, far from calming the players, has achieved the opposite effect.

Special comparison of Denuvo and the impact on some titles

Final Conclusions and Benchmark Software

“It is almost impossible for players to get the same version of the game before and after encryption. Throughout the game life cycle, there will be a Denuvo version and a non-Denuvo version, but they are not comparable, because these two versions can be composed of six. The game studio has added many patches to it, which can make the game better or worse. Regarding the function anti-tamper“I guess I thought there had to be a clear statement that what we were doing had no appreciable impact on the gaming experience.”

This is what they said from Irdeto and Denuvo regarding the controversies that have plagued this anti-piracy software and others over the years.

Other anti-piracy software

Denuvo and anti-piracy on Nintendo Switch

Denuvo was integrated into the portal Nintendo developers a few months ago. All the news and relevant information about Denuvo and its impact on Nintendo Switch:

