Suara.com – Denny Caknan is back in the spotlight after releasing his latest song entitled “Wirang”. However, this moment was actually used by several parties to bring up digital traces or old videos of the singer.

In the video circulating, Denny Caknan can be seen being kissed by a female fan who suddenly appeared on stage. It is said that the incident occurred at a nightclub, Boshe Bali.

The woman looked happy when she was able to stand near Denny Caknan. He hugged his idol tightly while hanging and jumping, as if he was expressing his happiness.

Several officers were seen approaching. They tried to keep the woman away from Denny Caknan. However, before the hug was released, the woman did not waste the opportunity and immediately kissed Denny Caknan’s cheek and neck repeatedly.

After being secured by officers, the woman was still jumping up and down with joy. The audience screamed hysterically at the moment Denny Caknan was kissed by his female fan. In fact, a number of netizens were excited to see the moment.

Many netizens immediately nudged Bella Bonita, Denny Caknan’s wife. However, there are also netizens who say that the incident happened a long time ago, but the video was uploaded and went viral again.

“Belbon when Deny came home was like ‘How nice is it to kiss?’ “It’s said every step Denny takes at home,” commented netizens.

“This will be leveraged up to 7 descents and 7 climbs,” added another netizen.

“Gosh, you’re tainted, Mr. Den. Always try to be a healthy pregnant woman, Ms. Bell,” said a netizen.

“This is a pre-wedding video,” replied another netizen.