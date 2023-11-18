Denise Chariesta suddenly panicked because her milk had run out. He also showed Baby DC who kept crying and had a slight seizure.

This flower entrepreneur also shared the moment on his social media. It was shown that Denise Chariesta was panicking because her milk had run out.

Previously, Denise was confused about her milk not coming out. He even showed off several times that he was producing milk.

In the video, Denise shows that she eats something to increase her milk supply, such as katuk soup and other healthy foods.

Denise also showed how she fought hard to get her milk to come out.

Denise even said that what she eats is a booster for her body.

“Every time the baby cries, I have a panic attack and immediately eat a booster and eat a bowl of katuk leaf soup..

As a good mother, Denise also revealed that she was afraid if the baby was not healthy,

“I’m afraid the baby won’t be full,” continued Denise.

Many netizens also gave Denise advice on increasing her milk supply.