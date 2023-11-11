Selebgram Denise Chariesta gave birth to her child today, Saturday (11/11/2023) at Brawijaya Hospital, Jakarta.

Through a Caesarean section, Denise Chariesta gave birth to a boy at 11.11. Quoting from the Instagram upload @bookstory.planner, the baby boy whose name is not yet known weighs 2,990 grams and is 48 cm long.

It is known that Denise gave birth to a child from her lover, JK. However, because JK did not want to acknowledge her child, Denise was forced to give birth without a husband.

However, judging from several of her posts on her social media, Denise is known to be accompanied by her mother and siblings.

After giving birth, Denise uploaded a video on her TikTok account, @denise.chariesta. In the video, he reveals that the effects of the anesthesia are slowly wearing off, so he is starting to feel post-operative pain.

“I was already upstairs, in the room. The pain medicine was starting to wear off. I looked down and there was a catheter. It hurt. It’s true that if a man doesn’t respect a pregnant girl, that’s really cool, it really hurts,” he said.

Because of the pain, he admitted that he was unable to perform live, as he had previously planned.

“I don’t want to go live on Shopee, guys. I’ll just go live tonight, not now,” concluded Denise Chariesta.

The upload was immediately flooded with comments from netizens who were shocked because Denise was still thinking about selling just a few hours after giving birth.

“Still thinking about sales,” commented the netizen.

“Still thinking about live sales,” said another, adding a crying emoji.

“Rest first, Nis,” advised netizens.