Suara.com – Kia Poetri finally straightened out the news that said she was Virgoun’s lover. Until now, Kia and Virgoun’s relationship is nothing more than good friends.

“I was more confused at first. Why did it go that way,” said Kia Poetri when he was a guest star on Trans TV’s Rumpi program on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Kia Poetri and Virgoun have apparently known each other for the last two years through a motorbike gang. Meanwhile, Kia Poetri met Inara Rusli through Virgoun.

To Feni Rose as host of “Rumpi”, Kia Poetri expressed her disappointment with Inara Rusli. The disappointment started when Inara Rusli forbade Raffi Ahmad and Irfan Hakim from giving the stage to Kia Poetri at TRANS7’s “FYP” event.

“If I really wanted to caper from the start, it would have been from the moment I entered that the journalists came, Rumpi has already invited me several times, right? I don’t want it, it will cause more trouble for them in court later,” said Kia Poetri.

Inara Rusli after the trial at the West Jakarta District Court, Wednesday (26/7/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosna)

Apart from being annoyed because he was accused of looking for a stage, Kia Poetri denied that he had ever been given a job by Inara Rusli. Kia Poetri is said to have received the soap opera project The Mermaid and 1001 Wonders after being introduced to manager Inara Rusli.

“I’m really sorry, the mermaid (role) wasn’t from her. She never gave me a job at all. It was from the late Roni Galoeng, my manager,” added Kia Poetri.

Before being rumored to be with Virgoun, Kia Poetri was known to have dated Ridho Divine and was approached by Vicky Prasetyo. Regarding his relationship with Virgoun, Kia Poetri did not dare to refuse or promise anything.

“What happens next? I don’t think about it. So far we’re really close. In the future I don’t know what will happen. Maybe we’ll be friends, enemies, colleagues, I don’t know. No one knows if they’re soul mates,” said Kia. Poetry.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi