The invisible shadow of viruses threatens the health of Italians. West Nile, Usutu, Tuscany, Tbe (tick encephalitis): these are just some of the native arboviruses most present in our country, in addition to imported ones such as Chikungunya, Zika and Dengue. There are now also indigenous cases of the latter. In Lombardy alone we are talking about a total of over 200 cases in 2023, of which 97 are Dengue (out of 298 total in Italy).

What are arboviruses and why are they worrying

West Nile, an indigenous arbovirus, has seen 283 cases since the beginning of May, of which 166 are in the neuro-invasive form and a higher frequency in Lombardy: 53 confirmed cases and 8 deaths out of the 17 notified. “Often underestimated, arboviruses – caused by over 100 viral species – are infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. A simple bite or sting is a potential and sufficient vehicle for the development of specific diseases in humans, even in severe or lethal”. Taking stock is the Provincial Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Milan, committed to training its members with accredited initiatives and courses.

Arboviruses – the doctors explain – constitute an important global public health problem, even in Italy where the phenomenon is growing significantly. Climate changes, increase in intercontinental travel and trade have favored the importation and reproduction on our territory of new vector species from other countries and the expansion of the distribution area of ​​indigenous species.

This is why the Omceo of Milan promotes the training of doctors with a course scheduled for 7 November (Synchronous FAD 'Dengue, West Nile and other arboviruses: what we need to know'). Experts will address epidemiology, diffusion, prevention, therapeutic approaches, positioning compared to other infectious diseases, new scenarios, with a focus on Dengue disease.