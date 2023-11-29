The cases of autochthonous or locally transmitted Dengue fever in Italy have risen to 82, an increase compared to the 76 reported last week. These cases refer to four unconnected transmission episodes in the province of Lodi (41 confirmed cases), in the province of Latina (2 cases) and in the province of Rome (38 cases with exposures in different parts of the metropolitan city of Rome and 1 case in Anzio, for which investigations are underway to verify any epidemiological links).

All cases, whose outcome is known, have recovered or are improving. Since the beginning of the year, 256 cases of Dengue imported from other countries have also been reported, for a total of 338. This is what emerges from the Dengue fever bulletin updated by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).