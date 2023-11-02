Confirmed cases of Dengue transmitted locally in Italy have risen to 68, up from the 66 reported last week. They refer to four unconnected transmission episodes in the province of Lodi (36 confirmed cases), in the province of Latina (2 cases) and in the province of Rome (29 cases with exposures in different parts of the metropolitan city of Rome and 1 case in Anzio, for which investigations are underway to verify any epidemiological links. All cases, the outcome of which is known, have recovered or are improving. Since the beginning of the year, 230 imported cases of Dengue have also been notified from other countries, for a total of 298. This is what emerges from the Dengue fever bulletin updated by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

Disinfestation activities against mosquitoes continue and, in the areas where local transmission has occurred, all the preventive measures required to protect transplants and transfusions have been activated.