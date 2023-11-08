The cases of autochthonous or locally transmitted Dengue fever in Italy have risen to 72, an increase compared to the 68 reported last week. They refer to four unconnected transmission episodes in the province of Lodi (37 confirmed cases), in the province of Latina (2 cases) and in the province of Rome (32 cases with exposures in different parts of the metropolitan city of Rome and 1 case in Anzio, for which investigations are underway to verify any epidemiological links. All cases, whose outcome is known, have recovered or are improving. Since the beginning of the year, 234 imported cases of Dengue have also been notified from other countries, for a total of 306. This is what emerges from the Dengue fever bulletin updated by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

Disinfestation activities against mosquitoes continue and, in the areas where local transmission has occurred – reports the ISS – all the preventive measures envisaged to protect transplants and transfusions have been activated. Individual and structural protection against mosquito bites remains indicated, always avoiding all those situations that could favor their development.

