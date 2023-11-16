Following the increase in Dengue cases in Italy, the Ministry of Health has prepared a circular with anti-mosquito measures in sporting events and wetlands. The circular was sent to the Regions, veterinarians, zooprophylactic institutes, but also to national sports federations, the equestrian sports federation and the Anci association of municipalities.

MEASURES

The circular provides for “implementing all useful measures to limit the risk of any further transmission to humans in situations in which population gatherings take place for sporting events, especially when these take place in risk areas (due to the presence of the vector), close to areas where mosquito multiplication occurs, or during daily walks by domestic animals, especially near green patches, marshy areas, watercourses, buildings that may give shelter to adult mosquitoes or during hours of particular vector density etc”.

The circular – signed by the General Director of Prevention Francesco Vaia and the General Director of Animal Health Pierdavide Lecchini – underlines how “in Italy, in this period in which climatic temperatures” favor the proliferation of vectors, generally mosquitoes (as reservoirs of some virus), positivity for Dengue continues to emerge both in subjects returning from other countries where the disease is endemic, and in individuals who have no correlation with travel to endemic countries and for whom autochthonous transmission of the virus is reported. And remember that “Dengue is caused by the Denv virus which is transmitted to humans through the bite of the mosquito of the Aedes albopictus genus”. And that “the regions most affected are Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Veneto”.

Therefore, the circular from the Ministry of Health continues, “it is recommended to provide appropriate and widespread dissemination of information, through direct communication to the customer (in clinics, veterinary or university clinics, etc.) and to the subjects involved or through the use of signage ( in riding stables, in sports areas in general and beyond), about prevention measures such as: the use of topical repellents (to be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions) and adequate and protective clothing in case of frequenting the places mentioned above ; the implementation of forms of effective authorized environmental control against mosquitoes (larvae and adults), if possible, before sporting events or in any case in the situations of establishments or structures most at risk”.

And again: “In the case of environmental control, we invite you to rely on authorized companies that carry out checks on your equipment and the use of authorized disinfestants. Considering that the risk of contracting arbovirosis in general and Dengue in this case depends on knowledge of the information, attitude and correct behavior of each individual, as well as the implementation of vector control activities, please disseminate this note as widely as possible”.

I SYMPTOMS

Finally, we remind you “that in conditions of suspicious symptoms such as: high fever with sudden onset, severe headache and eye pain (retro-orbital), muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, enlarged lymph nodes, skin rash or other, we invite you to promptly contact family doctors and/or pediatricians for appropriate assessments”.

