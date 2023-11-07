loading…

Demonstrators block a US military ship because it is suspected of carrying weapons for Israel. Photo/Al Jazeera

WASHINGTON – Under dark skies and continuous rain, hundreds pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest at the Port of Tacoma, Washington state, United States of America (US). They blocked a US military supply ship believed to be carrying weapons to Israel.

Demonstrators fear any weaponry on the ship will be used in Israel’s ongoing campaign in the Gaza Strip, where more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed.

“We want a ceasefire now. We want people to stop being killed now. “We want an examination and real action against US foreign policy and US funding for Israel,” said Wassim Hage, one of the protesters in Tacoma as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Hage works as a case manager and community outreach coordinator at the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), the advocacy group that organized the protest.

He said confidential sources told AROC that the ship would be loaded with weapons and military equipment and sent to Israel, as it continues its military offensive in Gaza.

Al Jazeera could not immediately confirm the allegations. In an email to the publication, Jeff Jurgensen, a Pentagon spokesman, said that the ship was indeed used to support the movement of US military cargo.

But he refused to provide further information.

“Due to operational security, (the US Department of Defense) is not providing further transportation, movement details or information regarding the cargo carried by these vessels,” he wrote.

The ship, named Cape Orlando, faced protesters of all ages wearing raincoats, puffer jackets and umbrellas lining up outside its dock.