In recent years, Kevin Feige has become one of the most influential Hollywood executives. For more than a visionary, he is the creative titan who governs the destiny of every character and narrative in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eric Martin, Loki’s head writer, gives us a fascinating look behind the curtain, revealing how he wields his immense power in the MCU.

This is how Eric Martin explains it: “Let’s take episode three. When We Go to the Chicago World’s Fair was originally conceived as a side mission episode in which we follow Renslayer and Miss Minutes as they find Victor Timely. Loki, Mobius and Sylvie, otherwise, did not appear until the end.”

“In a vacuum, that episode worked very well. It was one of those where, you know, random Marvel executives would pull me aside in the hallway and say, Great episode. Let’s drink a coffee. So I know that’s really working. But at some point, Kevin Feige sees it and says: No, we’re not going to do it like that. I need Loki and Mobius there. I need to be with our main character. I need those two to try to solve a similar mystery.”

“At first it was easy to see that and think the studio was missing the point. This is a great episode. We should continue with that. But once we got into it, I realized he was absolutely right. I think our audience would. I would have felt betrayed. It would have made Miss Minutes and Renslayer more interesting characters, we would have delved into them. But I think we were able to do it anyway, while also advancing our story with our main characters. That was something I really learned there. Maybe if we had ten episodes, you would do that episode like that, but with a smaller tapestry like this, I think you stay with your players.” Eric Martin revealed.

The episode is really good, so point to Kevin Feige. Furthermore, it fits perfectly with the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

