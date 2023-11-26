Find out what really happened to this Demon Slayer character.

The history of Inosuke’s family remains a mystery for several Demon Slayer fans

Demon Slayer is one of the best action anime of recent years. Its third season, focused on adapting the popular arch of the Blacksmiths’ Villagerevealed some of the series’ most interesting mysteries, such as Muichiro Tokito’s painful pasta prodigious swordsman and one of the best hunters in the Demon Extermination Corps.

In addition to tragic pasts, mysteries also go hand in hand with many of Demon Slayer’s best characters. One of the most common questions among fans is What really happened to Inosuke Hashibira’s mother and the story that accompanies it is, in addition to great importance for the development of Inosuke’s character, one of the most tragic that we will see in this anime.

The following lines will include spoilers from chapter 160 of the Demon Slayer manga.

The sad life of Kotoha Hashibira

Kotoha was a woman of about 17 or 18 years old who was a constant victim of physical abuse by her husband. A day with her little baby Inosuke in her armsdecided to flee from that life and ended up being taken in by a group called ‘The Cult of Eternal Paradise’ that leader of the Houseone of the 6 Higher Demon Moons of Muzan Kibutsuji.

According to Doma, she had no family and once the wounds on her face healed, the demon was surprised by the great beauty of Kotoha, which helped associate her with Inosuke almost instantly. Kotoha’s songs also caused great sympathy in this villain.

dressage had the dark habit of sooner or later devouring his followers, but thanks to Kotoha’s sweet personality he made an exception and kept her alive for a good period of time. It wouldn’t be until the girl discovered this cult custom that Things between both characters would become tremendously tense..

In the middle of the night and with Inosuke in his arms, Kotoha decided to escape from the cult despite the security that Doma guaranteed him. And it was precisely this demon who ended up murdering her shortly after the girl began to escape from her. Finding herself cornered by Doma and in a moment of desperation, Kotoha dropped Inosuke off a cliff to prevent Doma from also murdering her son.

A fleeting memory of Doma asesinando a Kotoha As Inosuke walked away from them it made this savage Demon Hunter realize that his opponent’s words were true: He was in front of his mother’s murderer and from that precise moment Doma became Inosuke’s greatest enemy in the history of Demon Slayer.

