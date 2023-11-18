The Pillars will once again receive a great role in the next season of Demon Slayer.

All Demon Slayer Pillars

In the arcs that adapted the second and third seasons of Demon Slayer we were able to verify that its author decided give more and more prominence to the Pillars making them Tanjiro’s companions and essential allies in his increasingly intense battles against the Higher Demonic Moons that obey Muzan Kibutsuji.

That is why some fans of this fantastic action anime will wonder. which Pillar or Pillars will do the same in the next season. And this article serves precisely to answer this question.

The Pillars that will have the most prominence in the next Demon Slayer arc

Although each Pillar will have its small moment, Gyomei Himejima, Giyu Tomioka y Sanemi Shinazugawa They will be the most relevant during this part of the story. We will also learn a little more about the Hunter Marks, an increase in power that was essential to achieve defeat the Fourth and Fifth Higher Moon.

It is convenient to remember that this plot arc is Much shorter and slower paced in comparison to the Blacksmith Village arc or the arcs we saw in the second season of the series. This does not make this part of history uninteresting, on the contrary, one of its main functions is give more depth to several secondary characters and solve some other mystery that remains in the air within the plot.

The confirmation of this fourth season was announced in style with several promotional images of the Demon Slayer Pillars, however, part of the fans’ attention has gone to certain rumors that ensure that the franchise would return on big screen.

According to these rumors, a film or even a trilogy of films is being planned that would deal with adapt the Infinite Dimensional Fortress arcwhich narrates the events after the Pillar Training arc and is considered by the vast majority of manga readers to be one of the best bows of the entire work created by Koyoharu Gotouge.

