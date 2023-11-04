Muzan has many special abilities that make him immortal

In Demon Slayer, Muzan seems to be as powerful as a god would be, since he is immortal and is capable of turning humans into demons, thus being known as the Demon King. In fact, some fans They compare him to Dracula, because of his appearance and his thirst for human blood. However, there are other strange theories that say that Muzan is inspired by Michael Jackson, for his change of appearance and clothing.

Be that as it may, this fearsome antagonist possesses some of the most powerful demonic abilities in Demon Slayer. The powers he has are so impressive that could eliminate groups of hunters of demons without any inconvenience and we explain what they are each one of them.

What are the abilities of the King of Demons in Demon Slayer

Most of the demons created by Muzan have certain skills that differentiate thembut the Demon King goes further and has exclusive moves that make him a difficult opponent to defeateven for the most powerful Pillars.

Unique body constitution

Muzan has a superdeveloped body, with five brains and seven hearts. This allows him to have great resistance and intelligence superior to that of any human. Furthermore, he is able to move all your vital organs within it to position them in a way that suits you and prevent enemies from finding your weak points. So, you can survive attacks that would be fatal for other demons.

Body manipulation

Another of Muzan’s abilities is body manipulation, which allows him allows you to divide your body into several parts and put them back together. This is a technique he uses to escape from enemies or evade attacks. In the official manga story, he has shown that he can divide into up to 1800 parts, making it very difficult to track or capture. It can also change its shape and appearance at will, adopting the identity of other people or animals.

Superhuman strength

Muzan’s strength is so devastating that it can eliminate humans with just one hit and pass through them easily. Also with the attacks he makes he can effortlessly send his opponents flying. In itself, a hit from Muzan to an average human would be lethal, although he can also cause a lot of damage to the Pillars, the strongest demon hunters. His strength is also reflected in his ability to create other demons by injecting them with his blood.

superhuman speed

Speed ​​is another characteristic that makes Muzan a dangerous opponent. He can infect people or attack enemies so fast that It is difficult to detect it with the naked eye.. His speed is such that it seems as if he were teleporting, which gives him a great advantage over his rivals. His speed also allows him react to any situation and adapt to the environment.

Regeneration

Muzan is immortal and much of this advantage is due to the fact that It has an extraordinary regenerative factor. Can quickly heal from any wound, regenerate limbs or rebuild your body after having been divided into parts. In fact, cannot be beheaded, unless Breathing of the Sun is used, the only technique capable of killing him. The only way for him to die without being attacked is with sunlight, which burns his body until it disintegrates.

Transfer of consciousness at the cellular level

Muzan is a being that can survive moving from body to body, which is why it is considered a type of entity capable of possessing others. If you were to be on the verge of dying, you should only transfer your consciousness to the human body you want, as long as when you have your blood in the system. Thus, he can prolong his life indefinitely and escape his pursuers. This ability also allows him to mentally control the demons he has created, giving them orders or punishing them if they disobey it.

demonic blood

Muzan’s blood is the origin of his power and also the means to expand it. With a small dose of his blood he can infect humans to turn them into demons and they begin to be under his control. His vassals can gain more power if he wishes, but they can also become stronger if they consume human flesh.

Curse of Blood

When a person is infected and becomes a demon, they share a direct link with Muzan, so The demon king knows what he is doing at all times, feel and think. At the same time, he has the ability to destroy it if he wishes, so no demon dares to betray him. This is a curse that It only breaks when the demon has a lot of will and stops eating human flesh, as is the case of Nezuko Kamado, the sister of the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado.

Omnipresence

Thanks to the link he has with demons, he is also able to see everything they do, which makes it somehow omnipresent. This allows you to stay aware of the movements of your enemies and plan your strategies. Additionally, he can communicate telepathically with his subordinates and give them orders or advice.

Extrasensory perception

Muzan can sense the presences of humans and demons alike, as well as his power level and potential. He can also sense a being’s bloodlust and thus know its intentions. This gives a great advantage when detect threats or allies.

Absorption

Another interesting ability is that you can absorb any individual that comes into contact with your body, so you get the powers or characteristics that the being that has consumed has. For example, you can acquire the breathing techniques of demon hunters or the special abilities of other demons. This allows him to adapt to any situation and increase his repertoire of attacks.

Change of form

He is a master of deception, he has the power to change his physique at will to confuse your opponents. Not only in human form, but also in other transformations. In fact, on one occasion it was seen that it could just be a mass with teeth. His change of form also allows rapid regeneration of any injury or mutilation.

combat form

Its final form is obtained when it comes out of its cocoon, after having absorbed several higher demons. With this transformation she gains enhanced speed and strength, as well as a more monstrous and terrifying appearance. With this form he can eliminate armies of demon hunters effortlessly, and even face the Hashira, the warriors strongest of the Extermination Corps.

Demonic Blood Technique – Dark Blood: Thorny Roots

Blood Wire is a special ability possessed by Muzan, the main antagonist of the manga and anime series Kimetsu no Yaiba. This ability allows you transform your own flesh and blood into a metallic filament very thin and resistant, which can extend and move at high speed. With this filament, Muzan can perform various offensive and defensive actions, such as trapping, cut or pierce your enemies, or create a barrier to protect yourself from attacks. The blood wire It is a very versatile technique and difficult to avoidas Muzan can control the filament with great precision and change its shape and direction at will.

