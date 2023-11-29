The Demon Slayer anime has several surprises planned for next December.

The release date of the fourth season of the Demon Slayer anime could be announced next December.

One of the most anticipated announcements today is the release date of the fourth season of the Demon Slayer animesince fans are very eager to know when this installment will arrive, since it is known that Ufotable was working on it, so the expectations and excitement within the fandom is enormous.

Every arc of Demon Slayer has been a complete blast. However, the arc of Pilar trainingwhich will take place in the fourth season of the anime will bring great moments that will lay the foundation for future events in the serieswhich is why fans are very eager to enjoy the adventures of Tanjiro and company during this installment.

Likewise, it does A few weeks ago, news emerged that generated enormous hype among followers., since a tentative date was given on which details of the fourth season of Demon Slayer would be revealed, which would arrive next December. However, recently, Looking ahead to the scheduled date, new information about the anime has been revealed.

The Demon Slayer anime will offer some news from its fourth season in December

As we have mentioned, various news has been emerging regarding the fourth season of the Demon Slayer animesince a few weeks ago it was announced a special event called Promo Reel 2024which would arrive in December and would address details about this long-awaited delivery.

In view of the fact that There are just a few days left until the long-awaited special event Promo Reel 2024Recently, more information has been revealed regarding this event that will arrive next December 10since the time and channels through which the news regarding the Demon Slayer anime and the fourth season.

Through X, the official Demon Slayer account has shared a new announcement, since Promo Reel 2024 itinerary has been revealed in which the long-awaited details of this anime and the fourth season will be announced.

[Promotion Reel 2024]

Sunday, December 10th 21:00

“Promotion Reel 2024” will be released simultaneously worldwide. In addition to YouTube & distribution services around the world,

It has also been decided that it will be broadcast as a terrestrial TV commercial on Fuji TV nationwide. ▼Click here for details https://t.co/cZhocv90Wf#Demon slayer pic.twitter.com/A1KIBa7dgR — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Official (@kimetsu_off) November 27, 2023

In this publication you can see that The release date of the 2024 Promotional Reel will be December 10th worldwide at 9:00 p.m.. Also, apart from YouTube and streaming services around the world, this ad also will be broadcast as a television commercial through Fuji TVso this global event seems to have some surprises that will captivate fans and increase the existing hype regarding the fourth season of the anime.

This announcement has increased expectations among followers exponentially.since many are eager to continue enjoying the adventures of Tanjiro and companywho have entered a new stage that will mark a before and after in this popular work that has become one of the most acclaimed today.

It should be noted that everything seems to indicate that this During this special event the release date of the fourth season of Demon Slayer could finally be knownsince this will adapt a very short arc, so it would not be surprising if Ufotable Have everything ready to show these new adventures in which, obviously, the Pillars will have a crucial participation in these events.

It remains to wait that arrive on December 10 to find out what news this event will present regarding the Demon Slayer animesince everything seems to indicate that this will detail the plans and all the content to be addressed about this work for next 2024, which is why you should not miss this Promo Reel that could be full of surprises.

