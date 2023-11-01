Demon Slayer will share news about the anime next December.

The Demon Slayer franchise has some anime news prepared for the month of December.

Each Demon Slayer arc has made this series established as one of the most successful and popular of all timeWell, these sagas have addressed the exciting adventures of Tanjiro and company, who have given everything they have to stop Muzan Kibutsuji and his army of demons.

The third season of Demon Slayer has marked a before and after in the seriesbecause a few months ago we witnessed surprising events that They began a new stage in this workwhich will be packed with lots of action, leaving fans eager to continue enjoying these incredible adventures.

Likewise, to make the wait for the fourth season of Demon SlayerRecently, it has been announced that news about the anime will be revealed next December through a special event called Promo Reel 2024.

Demon Slayer will offer news about the fourth season of the anime in December

It was not long after the culmination of the third season of Demon Slayer for Ufotable to reveal that they were already working on the fourth season of the anime, news that caused a lot of excitement and raised the expectations of the followerswho are very eager for the continuation of the adventures of Tanjiro and company.

After your announcement, The fourth season of Demon Slayer has been the subject of debate within the fandomsince this will address the Pilar Training arc, which was very brief in the manga, so many have wondered how it will do Ufotable to develop this saga, generating many doubts regarding this curious detail.

However, these concerns could come to an end, since, recently, through Demon Slayer official account ha shared a poster that announces that some news will be given in the month of December about the fourth season.

[Promotion Reel 2024]

Delivering the latest information on the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”

“Promotion Reel 2024” Scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Please wait for further information.#Demon slayer pic.twitter.com/NMX2PEd2LW — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Official (@kimetsu_off) October 29, 2023

On December 10 there will be news about the fourth season of the Demon Slayer animeas can be seen in this poster, because through this event called Promo Reel 2024 More details will be given about the next projects of this IP, since it is presumed that it will be a teaser that could reveal the release date of the long-awaited season 4.

This announcement has generated a lot of hype within the fandom, because they know that Ufotable does not disappointso sooner rather than later they could have news about the fourth season of the animewhich is highly anticipated by fans, since it will address the Pillar Training arc in which Tanjiro and company will train to increase their skills and face the next threats that are yet to arrive.

At the moment there are no more details about this event and what will be presented at thisa detail that has led fans to speculate about this event that presumably it will bring great news for followerswho are waiting for an official release date for the fourth season of the anime and how it will develop due to the few chapters it covers.

It is not surprising that expectations regarding this announcement are very highsince Demon Slayer is full of fascinating characters that fans have fallen in love with since its introduction, which is why many followers They are eager to see how these develop their full potential to fight the various demons that this series harbors.

It remains to wait that The month of December arrives to have more details about Demon Slayer and this event that promises to provide news about the anime and the long-awaited fourth season.

