F. Deprivation of judgment or the use of reason. F. Nonsense or great mistake. F. Action that, due to its anomalous nature, causes surprise. F. Exaltation of the spirit or spirits, produced by some affection or other incentive.

This is the definition that the RAE has for the word madness. All of them, in one way or another, fit with everything that has been experienced, is being experienced and (predictably) will be experienced with the Tesla Cybertruck, its production and its launch.

A car that was announced in 2019 and that surprised with an absolutely groundbreaking aesthetic, more typical of a prototype than a street vehicle. Then it was announced that it would be a model that would hit the market at the end of 2021 with a starting price of $39,900 and ranges of up to 805 kilometers.

That day it was assured that the new fully electric model would be based on an Exoskeleton, “an exterior structure made of 30X Ultra-Hard cold-rolled stainless steel, which can withstand shocks, prevents dents and corrosion, in addition to providing safety to passengers. “, according to our colleague Raúl Álvarez in Xataka.

The second great incentive was Tesla Armor Glass, an “ultra-strong” glass capable of “absorbing and redirecting the force of impacts.” In that same presentation, it was demonstrated that the glass of the Tesla Cybertruck, supposedly “unbreakable”, It showed that yes, it was “breakable”.

Four years later, no Tesla Cybertruck has been delivered. We also do not know, exactly, if it will reach a market other than the United States or how it will be seen in Europe.

We do know that the launch is just around the corner. And we also know that, despite everything, Tesla has managed to raise expectations like no one else does in the automobile market. As if this were not enough, he has decided to add more fuel to the fire. He has done it with some clauses which are much more gimmicky than effective.

Why does an electric car have less autonomy than advertised?

The (pen)ultimate advertising game

Four years after its announcement, there are very few certainties regarding the new Tesla Cybertruck. Along the way, delays have been continuous, while the competition has begun to take positions. Especially Ford, which with its F-150 Lightning wants to carry over the success of its most successful pick-up (the best-selling model in the United States).

This same year, however, Elon Musk himself announced that 2023 would be the year in which we would finally see the Tesla Cybertruck on the street. But to this news, we must add the warnings from its last presentation of results: the model will not be profitable until at least a year and a half later. And a production of 250,000 units annually until 2025. Despite Musk’s grandiose words, this is less than half of what Ford managed to place in the United States with its F-150 in 2022, when it touched 654,000 registrations.

This is a real problem for the company. In 2019 they claimed that, during the first 24 hours, 180,000 reservations were closed. In May 2022, it stopped accepting reservations outside of North America. In July of this year there was already talk that the waiting list for the company’s new electric car was close to two million units.

And with this expectation, Tesla has decided to play its cards. In his purchase documents he has made his intentions clear: selling the Tesla Cybertruck to anyone other than Tesla is prohibited. He does so by warning of the following:

The company has preference in the purchase of the car during the first year. The price will be the value of the vehicle less $0.25 for each mile (1,609 meters) traveled. The company will be able to claim up to $50,000 through a lawsuit if the Tesla Cybertruck is sold within the first year. The company can deny the sale of future models to the customer if he sells the car before the first year.

The clauses are forceful but, except for the last case, they are hardly a dead letter. As they correctly explain in Forococheseléctricos, it is easy to skip these obligations. The owner of a Tesla Cybertruck, for example, can sign a one-year rental contract with an obligation to purchase after this period.

What does the company gain then? One more time, notoriety first of all. Tesla knows that such a measure causes a lot of expectation and increases interest in the new vehicle. In addition, he tries to put doors on the field. It is expected that the first customers to receive their cars will be unconditional fans of the brand, so if they do not sell their vehicles, messages are guaranteed that, it is expected, will be positive in the first months. And, in addition, it makes it difficult for other companies to take over the car and scrap it to obtain information about it.

