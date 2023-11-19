Denpasar Voice – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, is required to achieve victory when facing the Philippines in the second round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Indonesian National Team supporters demanded that Shin Tae-yong win because the Indonesian National Team had previously lost to Iraq.

The Indonesian National Team supporters’ demands for Shin Tae-yong were discovered through an Instagram post @Garudarevolution.football.

“The Philippines must win, don’t let the fans lose trust in Shin Tae-yong because we have come this far,” wrote the account post.

Aiming for victory, Indonesian National Team supporters also gave advice to Shin Tae-yong.

Shin Tae-yong was asked to only play four defenders, because the Indonesian National Team had to play attack.

“My advice is to use 4 defenders, don’t play defensively, we need points,” wrote the account @jst4van_, quoted from the comments page of the Instagram post.

“Elkan Baggott, Pattynama, Amat, Sandy Walsh is fine,” replied the account @bayustiawan08.

“If the Filipino opponent survives, STY will really be a joke,” replied the account @rickyhermawan435. (*/Ana AP)