loading…

Hamas is ready to release 70 Israeli hostages in exchange for a 5-day ceasefire. Photo/Collage/Sindonews

JERUSALEM – The military wing of the Islamic resistance group Hamas told the mediator Qatar that his party was ready to release up to 70 children and women hostages held in Gaza Strip in exchange for a five-day ceasefire with Israel.

“Last week there was an attempt by the Qatari brothers to free women and children held by the enemy, in return for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women held by the enemy,” said Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Brigades. Qassam, in an audio recording posted on the group’s Telegram channel.

“The ceasefire must include a complete ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid and assistance anywhere in the Gaza Strip,” he added as quoted by the Australian news agency, ABC, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

He accused Israel of delaying and avoiding the price of the deal.

Israel has previously rejected international calls for a ceasefire, which it said would only prolong suffering if it allowed Hamas to regroup.

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently said that there will be no ceasefire without the return of more than 240 hostages captured by Hamas in the October 7 attack in southern Israel.

United States (US) President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the White House would like to see a longer humanitarian pause of days in the context of hostage releases.

More than 11,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in artillery and air attacks over four weeks on Gaza, at least 8,000 of them women and children, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled territory.

(ian)