In addition to a number of expensive cars, a large amount of money was also found in B.’s home, which must have come from money laundering practices. That B. was guilty of this is evident from the many suspicious deposits that were allegedly made by himself or his accountant. According to the accountant, who was tried earlier this morning for his part in money laundering practices, that money would come from, among other things, the rental of horse stables. According to his accountant, the suspected ex-gym owner allegedly borrowed more than eight thousand euros in cash from a friend, but the officer had little use for the accountant’s statements.