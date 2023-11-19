Suara.com – Deltras FC club manager Dian Felani asked Deltamania to maintain a conducive atmosphere and remain orderly after the riots that occurred after his team’s match against Gresik United at the Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium.

Dian Felani explained that Gresik United supporters did not express their anger at Deltras FC after the match against Gresik United.

“We appeal to Deltamania to maintain a conducive, orderly atmosphere and be grateful to enjoy the victory. Because this victory is for Deltamania and the people of Sidoarjo. Because the team still has to focus on the next matches, please always pray and support,” he said via the official account. Club Instagram @deltras.official, Sunday night.

“Gresik United fans did not express their anger at the Deltras team. They only wanted to voice their aspirations to management regarding the defeat,” he said.

Apart from that, his party did not know the details of the riots that occurred outside the stadium, because the team was still inside.

“We don’t know the details of the riot, because the team was still in the stadium. It’s just that the team was stuck in the stadium,” he said.

However, he continued, when conditions felt conducive, he and his team went out by bus to the toll gate.

“After the conditions outside felt conducive, we then left by bus to the toll gate, thank God it was safe,” said Dian Felani.

Previously, a number of unscrupulous supporters clashed with security forces after the match between Gresik United and Deltras FC in the second round of the 2023/2024 Indonesian League 2 season outside the Gelora Joko Samudro (Gejos) Gresik Stadium, Sunday afternoon.

Based on news received via WhatsApp (WA), the riots started when the home fans wanted to hold a demonstration in front of the VIP door to express their disappointment over the team’s defeat.

However, the demonstration was pushed back by security officers and the situation escalated when unscrupulous supporters threw stones.

The officers who were ignited then responded with firm action which made hundreds of fans panic and run.

To control the crowd, the police had to fire tear gas.

In this match, Gresik United had to acknowledge the might of Deltras FC after being defeated with a score of 1-2 in the second round match of the Indonesian League 2, at the Gejos Gresik Stadium, Sunday afternoon.