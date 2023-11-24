This week the free game from the Epic Games Store is Deliver Us MarsKeokeN Interactive’s sci-fi adventure released on PC and consoles earlier this year.

Below is the official description: “Ten years after Fortuna’s mission, humanity is on the brink of extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, Earth’s youngest astronaut Kathy Johanson joins the Zephyr and her crew for one last mission: to recover the ARCA colony ships stolen from the mysterious Outward and, with them, ensure the survival of the human race.”

To find out more, please read on our reviewwhile to redeem the game just head there sull’Epic Games Store. We would like to point out that Deliver Us Mars can be redeemed for free until Thursday 30 November.

