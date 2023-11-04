Suara.com – The Beatles released a song entitled Now And Then which was written in 1978 with John Lennon.

The song Now And Then was the last work by The Beatles involving John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The Beatles (Special)

The song was written and sung by John Lennon before being completed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr after 45 years.

Now and Then was officially released worldwide on Thursday, November 2, 2023 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

In the release of this last song, it was paired with Love Me Do, which was The Beatles’ debut single in 1962.

Interestingly, the songs were mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos and the release features original cover art by renowned artist Ed Ruscha.

To support the new song, The Beatles also released the Now and Then music video on Friday, November 3 2023 globally.

The process of working on Now and Then has also been recorded as a documentary entitled Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song.

This 12-minute film, written and directed by Oliver Murray, has been broadcast on The Beatles’ YouTube channel.

In the video, it tells the story of the moments in the making of The Beatles’ last song. Showing the personnel who are working on the song Now and Then. There are even snippets of comments from the personnel.

In 1994, John Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono Lennon, gave the recordings to Paul, George and Ringo, along with John’s demos for Free As A Bird and Real Love.