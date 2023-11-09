A new emotion debuts in the sequel to the Disney and Pixar film.

Anxiety comes to Inside Out 2

Disney has surprise published the first trailer for Inside Out 2 (Inside Out 2), his new film with Pixar, which will hit theaters around the world in summer 2024 with new emotions. To the viewers’ surprise, the little voices inside Riley’s head know her well inside and out, although much to her surprise they will introduce themselves. a new emotion: anxiety.

The sequel to Del Revés (Inside out) will return to the minds of Rileywhat Now she’s a teenage newcomer., at a time when its headquarters are being demolished to make way for something totally unexpected: new emotions. Thus, joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust, which have long run a successful operation, are not sure how to handle the arrival of anxiety, which could come accompanied.

Although the first trailer for Del Revés 2 (Inside Out 2) has already been published in Spanish, it has been announced that Maya Hawke from Stranger Things will voice Anxiety. The film will reprise Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

According to the film’s director, Kelsey Mann, The new character promises to revolutionize things within the headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke in the original, is new to the team, but she’s not one to take a backseat,” explains Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what’s going on inside all of our minds.”

Disney prepares its 2024 premieres

Although no one expected a sequel to Inside Out, the film managed to conquer the public with a story that managed to place some of its protagonists among the best characters in Pixar films. Before this tape will arrive Eliothe company’s first film for next year in which a young man is kidnapped by aliens who believe he is the leader of Earth.

