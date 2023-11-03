Alessandro Del Piero spoke about Juventus’ moment: for the former Juventus player, the Fagioli and Pogba cases could emerge even stronger

Speaking to Sky Sport, Alessandro Del Piero spoke about the events that happened at Juventus in recent times. Here are his words: “Last year was tragic from a psychological point of view. The beginning of this year to a lesser extent still saw problems given what happened in Beans e Pogba“.

The black and white flag continued: “These are not easy things for a team to assimilate, given that the two of them are the players who had to provide unpredictability and class. If the black and whites manage to parry the damage they can become even stronger from a psychological point of view and this can turn in their favor.”

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 09:11)

