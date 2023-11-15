loading…

The Yemeni Houthi group announced that it was ready for all-out war against Israel to defend the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Yemen’s Houthi group, which is allied with Iran, announced its readiness for an all-out war against Israel by land, sea and air. This was their defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza who were brutally massacred by the Zionist military.

The base of this Yemeni militia group is around 1,000 miles from Gaza. However, that distance does not make them indifferent to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, issued a statement on Tuesday calling on countries located between Yemen and Israel to open a corridor that would allow his group’s military forces to fight Israeli forces directly.

They warned that Israeli ships in the Red Sea between the two countries would also be targets.

Hours later, Houthi Deputy Information Minister Nasreddin Amer told Newsweek that geography was the only thing preventing large numbers of his troops from entering the raging Israel-Hamas conflict.

“On the ground, we have no borders with occupied Palestine,” Amer said.

“If not, we will not hesitate to attack them on land and eliminate Israel,” he said, as reported on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

This powerful militia group has carried out an unprecedented barrage of missile and drone attacks against Israel.

“We have hundreds of thousands of fighters who are brave, tough, well-trained and experienced in fighting,” he said.

“They have very strong convictions and their life’s dream is to fight the Zionists and the Americans.”