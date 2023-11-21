Exclusively available on PlayStation 5the physical edition of Deep Rock Galactic: Special Editiondeveloped by Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Studios (authors of the famous Goat Simulator)is available today with both DLCsThe Dark Future Pack e MegaCorp Pack.

Soren LundgaardCEO and co-founder of Ghost Ship Games, he has declared: “Shortly after launching in Early Access in 2018, it became a long-term goal to bring Deep Rock Galactic to players in the form of a physical release for our fans out there.” the world to enjoy. With the fantastic support of Skybound Gameswe’ve finally managed to make this a reality, and it’s incredible to see our hard work since the game’s launch immortalized in the form of Deep Rock Galactic: Special Edition for PlayStation 5.”

