Many who dedicate their time to playing RPG-type titles sometimes dedicate themselves to performing tasks that may sound somewhat ridiculous or funny to many, but that still make sense. Although in the end they can still end up being hilarious, like what happened to a Diablo IV player, who dedicated more than 150 hours to raise his character to level 100 in Hardcore Mode, which is how long it takes players at least to reach the level. maximum level of the game, and when facing the most challenging boss he lost his character immediately.

As we have told before and like in other games, Diablo’s Hardcore mode works in a simple way: if a player dies, their character dies permanently and they must start again from experience level 1. Mode in which this user of the latest installment of the franchise, he wanted to face the most difficult boss in the game, Uber Lilith and to do so he leveled his character up to level 100, seeking to eliminate this powerful enemy, but everything ended very badly.

This is a player named sdkiko, who commented on Reddit that after many hours of fighting in Diablo IV, he reached the coveted level 100 in Hardcore Mode, only to face Uber Lilith. Battle that is considered especially difficult, since precise timing and quick reactions are required to handle its mechanics, in addition to this level 100 and almost perfect constructions, do not guarantee surviving the fight. The battle also requires great stamina and the fight takes place on an ever-shrinking platform, increasingly limiting freedom of movement.

In the publication, the player says that he experienced a particularly bitter moment, facing Uber Lilith in Hardcore. This is because in a moment of carelessness or perhaps bad luck, her Hardcore character was annihilated in battle. Sdkiko wrote that: “It was my first attempt to fight Uber Lilith on my HC 100, it didn’t go well. I’m not sure why she killed me.”

But in the comments of the Reddit post, a player named Nikiforenk0, explains the possible reason for sdkiko’s death: “These blood balls release an automatic blood rocket that causes a fatal blow. You must stun them and deal a lot of damage to avoid “Let them generate it. From the image, I assume that this was the reason for your death.”

In any case, and although the experience was hard, what he experienced did not stop him from starting a new career in Hardcore. Furthermore, getting this far in Hardcore is a great achievement, even if losing a character you dedicated so many hours to is a bitter experience.

