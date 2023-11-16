Developed and published by Tripwire Studios, DECEIVE INC will be playable for free starting today until November 19th on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. The completely dedicated free weekend for consoles follows the recent release of the Of Queens & Kings update arriving very soon, on October 24, 2023.

The update will bring Catalog Season 3 to the game, an easy-to-use alternative for players, in addition to traditional battle passes, allowing Agents to unlock access to Octo, the last playable secret agent within the work.



