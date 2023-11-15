Suara.com – The era of girl bands and boy bands has begun to disappear in the Indonesian music industry. Even so, this did not stop the Angelions from showing themselves.

Angelions is a girl group formed by the Le Moesiek Revolve label whose members are Syahratu Agatha Novelia (19), Ninaya Ilena Kinanti (18), and Tatiana Pravitri Kinanti (20). It is believed that these three talented teenagers can provide a new color to the world of Indonesian music.

As their debut, Angelions released a song entitled “Morning Crazy Love”. This song tells the story of being obsessed with someone we like but not getting the response we expect, looking for attention, and often thinking about that person is the story behind this song.

“The single ‘Morning Crazy Love’ tells the story of someone who falls in love with someone until he can’t sleep because he keeps thinking in his head, and finally he welcomes the morning with a tired body but with a happy heart. So he says ‘Morning, Crazy Love ‘,” said Phenomeno, the songwriter.

“Morning, Crazy Love” is covered with pop up beat music that sounds fresh and contemporary. Even though the story of the song has a sad theme, on the contrary, the songs and music in the single are so fun to rock.

Angelions Band. (personal documentation)

To become a solo and popular girl group, Angelions admits that they not only have to be good at singing, but also dancing. This has also been carefully prepared by fans of Newjeans to Blackpink.

“Hopefully this first single ‘Morning Crazy Love’ will be accepted by Indonesian music lovers, and will be an impressive start for the three of us as a group,” said Tatiana on behalf of her two colleagues.

Music Video “Morning Crazy Love” was produced by Timo from EUIS Studio. The concept of this video clip implements the Angelions character through visuals, namely a combination of pink, black and white.