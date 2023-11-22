Sometimes credit card payment is suspended and many fail to comply with that obligation. But the bank will not sit idly by and it is important to know if you have the legal authority to guarantee payment of other accounts you have, such as payroll.

Can the bank collect from your payroll what you owe it?

Yes, the bank can take a percentage of your savings or payroll account to cover a debt that the account holder has with the same institution, especially in those cases of personal loans or payroll loans..

Banks include a compensation clause where they specify the percentage to retain, in case of debit, when obtaining a credit or debit card.. For this reason, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) invites clients to review the contracts very carefully, because some clauses may be too abusive, so you can request advice from the agency.

What happens if the discount is for alimony?

If alimony is decreed by a Family Judge, in accordance with the Civil Code of your state, in accordance with the Federal Labor Law, indicate that Deductions from workers’ salaries are prohibited, except in the cases and with the following requirements:

For the payment of alimony in favor of alimony creditors, decreed by the competent authority.

SCJN reversed the banks to collect pensions

After the resolution of the case of a retiree who lost part of his pension at the hands of his financial institution to cover credit debts, the Supreme Court of the Nation (SCJN) determined – in recent months – as an act of unconstitutionality for any bank to have the pension resource as part of an automatic discount to pay a bank loansince it indicated that the right to salary, social security and the free disposal of private property are violated.

The SCJN resolution determined that from now on: “Banks cannot deduct outstanding credits from accounts for pension payments”so that no bank will be able to impose a clause in a credit opening contract that allows it to collect debts from retirement savings resources in the name of the owner.

Any banking institution that dares to take advantage of funds allocated to the pension will undertake an act of unconstitutionality and will violate the rights to have access to salary, social security and the free disposal of private property.since it was defined that the intention of pensions is to satisfy basic needs, replacing salary.

The above would prevent the bank from collecting debts from pensioners who count the pension as their only income..

In the past, older people and retirees had difficulties acquiring credit, but that reality changed when it was taken into account that the pension counted as a regular and constant income that, in some way, reduced the risk of non-payment; however, The current resolution raises a warning for banks not to grant loans to certain population groups..

