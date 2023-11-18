loading…

The death toll from Israel’s barbarity in the Gaza Strip reached 12,000, 5,000 of whom were children. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – More than 12,000 people have been killed as a result of Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on Gaza Strip and more than 5,000 of them are children.

Gaza’s Health Ministry previously said it could not provide exact figures due to the intensity of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave. Hundreds of bodies that have not been found are believed to be trapped under the rubble of destroyed residential buildings as quoted from The New Arab, Saturday (18/11/2023).

Meanwhile, communications systems in the Gaza Strip had been partially restored on Friday evening after being interrupted for the second day, following the influx of limited amounts of fuel to power internet and telephone networks.

Aid agencies have previously halted cross-border deliveries of humanitarian supplies even as they warned Palestinians in the Gaza Strip would soon face famine.

Israel has pushed further into Gaza City, and its forces have searched Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, for traces of a Hamas command center that Israeli forces say is located beneath the building.

They have shown images of what they say is a “tunnel entrance” and weapons reportedly found in a truck inside the compound, but there is no evidence of the existence of the command center, which Hamas and Al-Shifa staff deny.

Israel has also banned fuel deliveries to Gaza since the start of the war but allowed very limited deliveries to UNRWA earlier this week for trucks delivering limited quantities of food after the agency’s fuel reservoir dried up.

Gaza now receives only 10 percent of its required daily food supplies, and dehydration and malnutrition are increasing with nearly 2.3 million people in the region needing food according to the UN World Food Programme.

Fuel is needed for generators that run emergency communications systems, hospitals, desalination plants and other critical infrastructure in Gaza.

(ian)