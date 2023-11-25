It’s been almost a year since Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards 2022. The lack of news makes fans impatient and a new clue suggests that they will have to find patience wherever they can, because the PlayStation 5 exclusive could still be a long way off.

Kojima Productions has not offered a release window for its ambitious project, but we know a little more about it thanks to one of the artists who have worked on its development.

We’re talking about Aron Vajdael, character artist at the studio 3Lateralwho has been involved in Death Stranding 2. This creative is attracting attention because on his page ArtStation indicates not only that he has worked on this sequel, but also that Its launch would be scheduled for 2025.

Will there be news about Death Stranding 2 soon?

While the wait of more than 1 year could be discouraging for many fans, it is important to mention that when Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2 it did not offer a release date or window.

Likewise, it is worth mentioning that the supposed release window of 2025 comes from an unofficial source, so we invite you to take it as a possibility and not as a fact that the game will arrive that year.

Death Stranding 2 could debut until 2025

The news is not entirely sad for fans of this franchise, since after Hideo Kojima shared an image of our sound studio, Geoff Keighleyorganizer and host of The Game Awardsresponded with an emoji, something he usually does when he wants to hint that a surprise is coming for one of his events.

However, shortly after Keighley deleted the post, it is unknown if Death Stranding 2 will make an appearance in The Game Awards 2023. Of course, fans choose to believe.

In case you missed it: actress confessed that she had not worked on a project that caused as much fervor as Death Stranding 2.

Will Death Stranding 2 be at The Game Awards 2023?

When do you think Death Stranding 2 will be ready? Tell us in the comments.

Death Stranding 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, but does not have a release date yet. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

