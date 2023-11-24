A curious interaction between Hideo Kojima and the official account of The Game Awards suggests that too Death Stranding 2 will be present at the awards ceremony on December 7th.

The famous Japanese developer has in fact posted some mixing images of what appears to be a trailer on his social accounts and, on Twitter (X), the same account of The Game Awards he would respond with an intrigued emoji.

The post and the response were promptly deleted, but not before some content creators, including Okami Gamesthey could do a screenshot of the interactionraising doubts in fans around the world.

The second chapter of the Death Stranding series is one of the most anticipated games of recent years: the title should arrive exclusively on Xbox consoles and players can’t wait to find out more after having literally lost their minds behind its predecessor, released in 2019.

Let the presentation trailer finally arrive release date of the title? This is what all fans of Death Stranding and the works of Kojima Productions hope for.

Right now, unfortunately, we can’t do anything else wait until December 7thday of the highly anticipated TGA awards ceremony: which will be the game of the year, among those nominated?