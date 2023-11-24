On ArtStation it was recently seen that Death Stranding 2 could arrive in 2025, which would close the doors of seeing it working next year on a PlayStation 5.

Hideo Kojima continues developing Death Stranding 2 on PS5 after Death Stranding on PS4, PC and Steam Deck, it seems that Kojima Productions does not stop. Now, when would it be released? There is already talk of 2025…

Although a year ago it was said that it would arrive in 2024, thanks to what was seen in the profile of a PlayStation Studios worker, now all this could be a dead letter and not be seen until 2025.

All of this is generated as a result of a thread on ResetEra, through which a forum user who claims to have somewhat more concrete information has shared: “I want to advance this rumor by saying 3 things,” he comments.

Before continuing, the user uses neutral pronouns so as not to reveal their gender and that is why in this article we will do the same. Although the neuter in Spanish is masculine, we do not know who it is.

To begin with, it affirms that the artist is legitimate and exists; At first glance, everything seems real. “He has a Pro profile on ArtStation and I have checked if his name appears in the credits of the games he claims to have worked on through MobyGames.”

Red Kong XIX on ResetEra states that it is not going to share name/profile, only with the website moderators in case they want to verify if the profile really exists.

The creator of Metal Gear is getting closer to the sequel

The reason he argues is that the last time he shared a person’s profile, they deleted it completely and felt bad about it; He intends for it to be anonymous now.

In the third point he issues a warning: “I may not be up to date with the game’s release schedule.” Or in other words, the 2025 date could be obsolete and the game may arrive in 2024.

“They work for a subcontractor and they may not know all the latest details of the project,” an extra reason to take everything with a grain of salt and just in case.

The curious thing about this person is that he has worked as a character artist on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and also on (although it is covered) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for Xbox Series X|S.

There are those who believe it and doubt it at the same time: “I’m not saying that it will be released in 2025, but for all those who thought about a release in 2024… come now”, remembering that Kojima rewrote his story due to the pandemic.

Raise your hand anyone who thinks that Death Stranding 2 could arrive in 2025since this professional profile on ArtStation He assures it without a doubt.