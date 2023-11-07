Suara.com – PDIP cadre and Mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution asked his party for permission to take two legs in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). The plan is for him to be included in the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka National Winning Team (TPN), but will remain in the PDIP.

Bobby conveyed this plan when responding to the summons of PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto on Monday (6/11/2023).

This request was reiterated by the Chairman of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP for Honors, Komarudin Watubun.

“Finally he asked if he was allowed to go there and join Pak Prabowo, Pak Prabowo’s team in winning Pak Prabowo. He doesn’t want to move to a party there, he remains with PDI Perjuangan,” said Komarudin, quoted on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Komarudin said that PDIP could feel Bobby’s dilemma when he didn’t want to leave the party bearing the symbol of a white-snouted bull, but had to support Gibran, who was none other than his own brother-in-law.

“I understand his feelings, he said, ‘I have to do this, no matter how big I am today because all the forces of the PDI struggle were mobilized when I ran for mayor of Medan.’ he must be mayor,” he said.

However, PDIP has stated its attitude towards its cadres who play with both legs. The party led by general chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri has repeatedly emphasized that no cadre should play with two legs.

Moreover, currently PDIP has started to start the engine to win the presidential and vice presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

“I said ‘no way, we can, we are in the same house, if we want to fight, we will give another family, well, you go there and we will face each other’. That can’t be done like that,” he explained.

In the end, PDIP asked Bobby to decide on one. If he really wants to support Gibran in the 2024 presidential election, like it or not, Bobby will have to resign as a PDIP cadre.

“How many days, please think carefully, then return the KTA, the party, as a resignation from the DPC PDI struggle for the city of Medan,” he said.

General Chairperson of the PDI-P DPP Megawati Soekarnoputri and Prananda Prabowo. (PDIP doc photo)

Mom’s warning

PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri has reminded her cadres about playing with two legs.

This was conveyed by Megawati during the PDIP II National Working Meeting (Rakernas) at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Tuesday (21/6/2022).

“You guys, whoever is doing the maneuvers, get out! Why, there is no such thing in the PDI-P as playing with two legs, playing with three legs, doing maneuvers!” said Megawati.

Megawati also warned her cadres to comply with existing regulations. He will not hesitate to fire his cadres who dare to play two-legged.

“Remember, you know! It’s better to go outside, rather than fire you, I fire you, you know,” he said firmly.