Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get the 2TB Crucial P5 Plus for much less than the MSRP.

The Crucial P5 Plus has cutting-edge technology

One of the best-selling M.2 SSDs on Amazon has a discount and once again it is available for less than 140 euros. This is the Crucial P5 Plus 2 TB with heat sink. This storage unit, which is compatible with PS5it is a very interesting option if you want to expand the storage capacity of your Sony console or your PC.

The Crucial P5 Plus is at a knockdown price on Amazon, where you can buy it for only 136.83 euros. Is a very tempting price if we take into account that it usually has a recommended price of 245.62 on the Crucial website, although it is now available for 141.91 euros. By the way, we are talking about a temporary reduction that we do not know how long it will last.

Crucial P5 Plus (2 TB)

Save 108.79 euros by buying the 2 TB Crucial P5 Plus on Amazon

At the performance level, this PCIe 4.0 SSD offers a writing speed of up to 6,600 MB/s, while when writing it reaches 5,000 MB/s, which represents a huge leap compared to conventional SATA SSDs. It is worth mentioning that it is compatible with motherboards that have a PCIe 3.0 slot. Now, the performance is reduced by half.

This 2TB SSD is perfect for gaming and demanding tasks, such as video editing. Furthermore, being of great capacity, it is you can install many games. Regarding the latter, it must be taken into account that there are some titles that take up a lot of space, for example, Starfield. Special mention to the heat sink, something that is very important, if not essential, if you are looking for an SSD for your PS5. As it is included you will not have to buy it separately.

Crucial P5 Plus (2 TB)

Don’t hesitate and get the Crucial P5 Plus 2 TB, an SSD that will make you enjoy a smoother experience when using the operating system and loading programs. So, needless to say, it is a safe bet. Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is compatible with the free Crucial Storage Executive software, which is available for Windows. This program makes the SSD run faster, shows the temperature of the drive, allows you to enable the Momentum Cache feature so that many operations are performed at 10 times the speed, update the firmware and reset the encryption password.

