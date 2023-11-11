Now that the actors’ strike has come to an end, it is to be expected that sooner or later the production of series and films that were already underway for a long time will resume. Of course, this period of inactivity that has taken place in recent months has caused numerous delays in the planned release dates and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of those that has been most affected by this situation.

Without going any further, Disney already surprised us this summer with a revolution of dates in the calendar of its next feature films, delaying all of them except for Deadpool 3, whose date was brought forward to May 3, 2024. However, the third part of the saga starring Ryan Reynolds will take a little longer to reach the big screen, something that he himself announced yesterday indicating that it would be in the summer.

Well, he was right because, as we can read in Variety, the new date that has been set for the new installment of Deadpool is July 26, 2024. In fact, the most worrying thing of all is that this It will be the only Marvel movie we will see next yearbecause others that were scheduled for 2024, such as Captain America: Brave New World or Thunderbolts, are going to 2025.

For example, the new date of Deadpool was the one that had previously been set for the next film of the Captain Americahence all this has caused a domino effect that leaves the calendar as follows:

Movie

Old Date

New Date

DEADPOOL 3

May 3, 2024

July 26, 2024

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

July 26, 2024

February 14, 2025

THUNDERBOLTS

December 20, 2024

July 25, 2025

BLADE

February 14, 2025

November 7, 2025

What has not been specified is what will happen to the rest of the Marvel movies, such as The Fantastic Four, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but logically, taking into account that all of these were scheduled to go to release after those previously mentioned, it is to be hoped that they will also end up seeing the light later than expected. Even so, we will have to wait until Disney sheds some more light on the matter.

