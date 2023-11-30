Will Jennifer Garner be in Deadpool 3? Will she reprise the role of Elektra? Here we leave you her words.

In 2003, the Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck was released, in which Jennifer Garner debuted as Elektra. Then, she had her own solo movie in 2025, but it did not have the expected success. Can he repeat in Deadpool 3? I think it would be something epic… What do you think? Tell me in the comments.

Jennifer Garner is currently promoting the Netflix movie Family Switch. The typical story where parents and children exchange bodies. Come on, she couldn’t be further from what Deadpool 3 will be. In a recent interview with Collider she was asked if she will be in the third installment of the “mercenary with a mouth.” So she replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. What could you say? . Not that I know”. However, Ella Garner is clearly struggling to contain a laugh or smile during the interview, suggesting that she may know more than she’s letting on. Which is very suspicious…

Does his return make sense?

For now, we don’t have much information about the plot of Deadpool 3. But what there is is a lot of speculation that Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will start a battle throughout the multiverse. Therefore, they will go through different realities and in one of them they will meet Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. But also, there are rumors about the involvement of the original X-Men. Will it be true? Well, we’ll have to wait a bit to find out. Luckily the two protagonists take it very seriously and have shown that they are in top shape.

Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26, 2024. So in a few months they will start the promotion and that will be the moment when we will find out more things. While you can see the two previous installments on Disney Plus with this link.

Source: Collider.

