What will the movie Deadpool 3 be called? For now we don’t know, but Wolverine will probably be in the title.

Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, has made some shocking revelations that shed light on the future of Wolverine and the film’s title.

First, let’s clear up the confusion. Even though we’ve all been referring to the film as Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy has confirmed that this will not be the official title. Although we don’t know what they will call it, surely with the first trailer the revelations will come, but we still have to wait a little for that.

This is how Shawn Levy explains it.

“No, there is no title yet. I sometimes refer to it as Deadpool vs Wolverine or Deadpool and Wolverine or Deadpool 3 with Wolvie. “We have some titles we’ve been arguing about, but wow, it’s tough.”

Now we come to the question that has been on everyone’s mind: What will happen to the events of Logan (2017)? Will they be ignored or incorporated into the plot of Deadpool 3? This is how Shawn Levy explains it:

“I’ve always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is do interviews with Ryan Reynolds where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan. Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happens. “I want the world to know that, as a producer and director, we all share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of its making and all the events that take place.”

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

What is it about?

For now, we have few details and many speculations. But it seems that Deadpool and Wolverine will face each other throughout the multiverse. Although at some point they will have to team up and face a common enemy. Furthermore, we must not rule out that this film is a key piece for events as big as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

The cast includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Hugh Jackman as Logan, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Al and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus (voice). In addition, Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin will also appear in roles not yet confirmed. Without forgetting that we may see spectacular cameos like Jennifer Garner as Elektra and some members of the original X-Men.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024. Although this date could vary due to the Hollywood strike. While we wait for it to hit theaters, you can see the two previous installments of the character and Logan on Disney Plus with this link.

