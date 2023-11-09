The legal battle continues in the matter concerning the stoppage of treatment for little Indi Gregory.

The appeal on the possibility of transferring jurisdiction of the case to the Italian judge will be discussed tomorrow starting from 12pm UK time (1pm in Italy) and consequently the deadline for the removal of life supports is extended until the outcome of this hearing . The lawyers of the Gregory family made this known. The news comes from Jacopo Coghe, spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus, and from lawyer Simone Pillon, who are following the developments of the Italian side of the matter in contact with the English lawyers and the family.

This, the lawyers explain, was possible because the Article 9 procedure was activated, i.e. the competent Italian judge contacted the competent English judge and the documents were transmitted to the Court of Appeal. Furthermore, the lawyers state, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Italy has written to the British Ministry of Justice as required by art. 32 of the 1996 Hague Convention.

“We think it is in Indi’s best interest to come to Italy to receive treatments that could help her breathe, by opening a valve through the implantation of a stent, so that we can then focus on her mitochondrial disease which can be treated with these therapies. We know that Indi is a fighter, she wants to live, and she doesn’t deserve to die. Thank you”. Little Indi’s father, Dean Gregory, said this in a video broadcast by La7, thanking Italy for her commitment.