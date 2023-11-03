Dead Island 2developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, today welcomes its first DLC on the story of the most famous zombie apocalypse after The Walking Dead. Reviewed by our Emanuele Feronato, Dead Islands 2 è disponibile su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PC.

Set in a mysterious Malibu mansion, where the lines of morality are rather vague, players must investigate the secrets of a cult – and its enigmatic leader – while fighting amid the Zompocalypse. Players can equip themselves with a variety of new weapons as they make their way through a deranged maze of biomes, including:

K-ROSSBOW: Crafted for precision and lethality, allowing players to unleash devastating long-range firepower and explode zombie brains with ease

Hog Roaster: The ultimate solution for visceral killing while allowing you to butcher and grill zombies.

Islands of the Dead: To ease the burden on your shoulders as you destroy the undead into oblivion

8 new skill cards: To improve players’ killing capabilities with an expanded arsenal of skills.

