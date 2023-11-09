Dead by Daylight confirms Chucky, the evil doll, as the new killer in the next chapter: the height of the doll has advantages and disadvantages.

The 7.4.0 update Dead by Daylight has been confirmed for November 28, and will feature Chucky the devil toy, as a murderer. This new killer will be available in the Chucky episode on November 28, 2023.

Chucky is the latest crossover from Dead by Daylight, the asymmetrical online horror game now available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

But how can Chucky be an effective killer with that height, in a game that also includes Alien, the xenomorph from the movies? Behavior Interactive has explained it in the Dead by Daylight patch notes 7.4.0.

Chucky is the shortest, but also the stealthiest killer in Dead by Daylight

Chucky “The Good Guy” is much shorter than the rest of the assassins, which has an advantage: he is much more stealthy. As if that were not enough, he can activate the “Hiding place“for 20 seconds, which disables your terror radio and allows you to attack,”slice and dice“without you seeing him.

Additionally, Charles Lee Ray, the murderer who possesses Chucky, appears in his human form as a spirit to help Chucky hang his victims.

The game’s creators have also explained its perks:

Hex: two can playa: Whenever a Survivor stuns or blinds you 4/3/2 times, if there is no Hex Totem associated with this buff, a Dull Totem becomes a Hex Totem. While the Totem remains standing, survivors who stun or blind you are blinded for 1.5 seconds.

Friends forever: When you hook a non-Obsession Survivor, the Obsession is exposed for 20 seconds and reveals its aura for 6/8/10 seconds. When you hook the Obsession, another random Survivor shouts and reveals his position and becomes the Obsession.

Batteries included: When you are within 12 meters of a completed generator, you have 5% speed. The movement speed bonus remains for 1/3/5 seconds when you are no longer in range.

The fans of Dead by DaylightFurthermore, you are in luck, because the Stranger Things DLC, one of the most popular as it has a killer (the Demogorgon), two survivors (Nancy and Steve) and the map of Hawkins’ laboratory, has returned to the store, after after it was withdrawn from sale in 2021.