Do the services of special pricing on mobile and landlines? If you are a customer of Digi, on some occasion you may have noticed that your monthly bill reflects calls with a number that is paid for an additional price. Well, the Romanian operator has incorporated an option to configure these special rate calls. Do you want to know how to deactivate it to avoid shocks? We will tell you in the following lines.

Many times, without realizing it, we tend to fall into charging for calls that contain special rate numbers, that is, national numbers that carry with them a additional cost to the call what we are doing at that moment. This amount will be added to your bill apart from the costs of your internet plan and It doesn’t matter what type of rate you have contracted They are going to charge you for that special rate call. And, of course, it doesn’t matter if you have a flat calling rate.

Also, telephone companies usually have an option to block calls or premium services that we have incorporated into the mobile line. Normally, they are usually activated by default, so that in the first invoices if we make calls to numbers with special rates we will always see the payment for these services reflected. Movistar, Orange or Vodafone customers have the possibility of deactivating them. For its part, Digi until recently lacked this function, but today it has already incorporated this configuration into its application, which we summarize in a few simple steps.

How to deactivate special pricing in Digi

If you are Digi customers and want to avoid being charged for calling special rate numbers and premium SMS with additional cost, you must go to the application GIVE me. Once you are on the home screen, you must select the “Services” section in one of the buttons that you will find at the bottom of the app.

Next, slide the screen all the way down and you will find the options available to activate or deactivate calls to premium telephone information numbers. Below you can see the status of all the Premium Services that you want to cancel on your line. As you can see, Digi gives you a description of a cost category of special pricing numbers, considering low-cost ones less than 50 cents, medium-cost ones between 50 cents and 1.25 euros, and high-cost ones, higher than 1.25 euros. Indirect taxes excluded in all of them.

Digi Evolution

Digi, proclaimed as the next fourth telecommunications network operator in Spain with almost 6 million customers behind it, it has been evolving by leaps and bounds since its birth. It emerged as a virtual mobile operator (although it still is today) and little by little it is becoming one of the largest teleoperators, attracting and stealing more clients than anyone else every month.

However, although it already has its own fiber in 39 provincesstill has a long way to go in terms of offering other types of benefits to its users, like 5G, which other virtual operators of their main competition already offer. We will see if in the future, after the merger between Orange and MásMóvil, the Romanian OMV manages to reward its customers with more services.