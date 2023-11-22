In the video game industry, it is extremely common for key members of a studio to leave their positions and join other companies; It is a natural process and, in some cases, necessary. Now, it was announced that an important creative who worked on the Xbox Gears of War series is now part of a PlayStation development house.

We’re talking about Bonnie Jean Mah, who previously served as narrative manager and narrative director on The Coalition’s Gears of War franchise. Through a post on her social media, she announced that she joined Santa Monica, a studio famous for Sony’s God of War games.

“Alright, let’s do this. I’m so excited to share this news: I’ve joined Sony Santa Monica as Narrative Director. “I am excited to work with this team and studio,” the creative wrote on her personal account.

Unfortunately, Bonnie Jean Mah refrained from revealing more details about the project she was assigned to. That said, in the photograph she shared in the publication it is possible to see a statue of Kratos. Is a new God of War on the way?

Although it’s difficult to know what the future of the franchise will be, a recent hint suggested that a DLC for God of War: Ragnarök would be on the way. On the other hand, reports indicate that a sequel or spin-off could supposedly materialize. We’ll have to wait to find out.

Who is Bonnie Jean Mah?

Bonnie Jean Mah is an important creative who originally worked in the world of film and television. In 2008, she ventured into gaming and worked as a writer and narrative designer on Warhammer 40: 000 Space Marine and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Millennium Online.

In 2014, the writer joined the ranks of Black Tusk Studios, currently known as The Coalition, to work on the Gears of War franchise. There, she served as narrative producer on the fourth installment and narrative designer on Gears 5.

Between 2017 and 2019, Bonnie Jean Mah was the narrative lead for Age of Empires 4 at Relic Entertainment. She soon after returned to The Coalition and became the narrative director of the Gears of War projects, where she oversaw the games and extended universe material.

Before joining Sony’s Santa Monica, the creative worked for 2 years on an unannounced open world game from TiMi Montreal, a company owned by Tencent.

Bonnie Jean Mah was a key player in Gears of War

But tell us, what do you think is the project that Bonnie Jean Mah is working on?

