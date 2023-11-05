The CEO of the Serie A League after the accusations from the Giallorossi coach: “We are not doing ‘favors’ to anyone, nor are we ‘against’ anyone. The times are determined above all according to the audience and Inter-Roma recorded the highest audience of the tenth matchday”

After Mourinho’s harsh stance, who criticized the calendar drawn up by the League according to which Roma would be penalised, Luigi De Siervo intervened: “The League does not comment on the coaches’ statements as long as these do not amount to accusations that undermine the credibility of the Serie A product – said the CEO of the League -. On this occasion, after the match at San Siro, the Roma coach had not limited himself to highlighting that the recovery between matches was not ideal, but had accused the Lega Serie A of wanting to damage his club. We had to intervene to defend the League by reiterating that we manage the calendar with professionalism and equidistance. It is, in fact, very clear that the League does not do ‘favors’ for anyone, much less is it ‘against’ anyone.”

“As is known – continues the note – the clubs’ revenues derive mainly from television and the times of the matches are determined above all according to the maximization of the audience. The controversy was useless because, coincidentally, the Inter-Roma match, also due to the its ideal time slot, recorded the highest audience of the tenth day and the second best audience of the season”.