A bitter draw for FC Twente visiting FC Utrecht, a resounding victory for Go Ahead Eagles in their own Adelaarshorst, PEC Zwolle taking important points and Heracles Almelo’s ten team being completely beaten by leader PSV. In short, plenty to discuss for Bert van Losser, Jan van Staa and Tijmen van Wissing on De Oosttribune. The broadcast can be viewed below.