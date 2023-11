Ajax and Feyenoord already had to make do this season. Both top clubs suffered a defeat in De Grolsch Veste and FC Twente will meet the last club from the traditional top three in Enschede next Saturday: PSV. Can Twente stop the sovereign leader of the Eredivisie? Go Ahead Eagles is a guest in Nijmegen and hopes to book the second away win in a row against NEC. PEC Zwolle receives RKC and Heracles travels to Almere. Enough to discuss on De Oosttribune. Watch the broadcast below.