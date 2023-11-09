De Luca: “This is how I want to manage the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants”

“The watchword for the category is and will be simplification.” Reconfirmed with a plebiscite vote, 96% of the preferences, Rosario De Luca has been head of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants since yesterday. With Affaritaliani.it he is ready to explain what the hopes and peculiarities of his new mandate are.

President De Luca, what are the objectives of your mandate?

As Labor Consultants we will be ready to face the challenges of tomorrow, fully demonstrating our social vocation and interpreting with versatility the continuous transformations of the employment world in line with the renewed needs of businesses and workers, whether employees or self-employed. Our objective will always be to offer our professionalism to the political-institutional world for the implementation of good regulatory practices that have ethics, legality, safety and active participation of workers in company life at their core. Central elements for creating a fair and inclusive world of work. But not only. The category will invest more in new digital tools – in order to make the profession even more attractive for the new generations – and in targeted training of members, in the name of high specialization and in line with what is dictated by the skills currently sought by companies.

How has the world of work changed post-Covid and what are the forecasts for the future?

The main legacy left to us by the pandemic, as regards the work structure, are the new organizational models of corporate life, emblematic of the ongoing transition. Models that require reflection on the new ways of relating between employers and collaborators, also aimed at a greater conciliation of private life and working life, alongside the pressing technological revolution that has undermined the paradigms underlying work and simplified a large part of the production cycle. In this context, to increase professional skills and keep up with an employment system now heading towards the future, it is necessary to adapt one’s skills to innovations. On the other hand, already twenty years ago the labor law expert Marco Biagi suggested adapting one’s skills to what is required by the market in order to be “employable”. A principle that today, finally, finds concrete implementation thanks to the reform of active policies implemented by the Labor Decree of 1 May.

From a regulatory point of view, what devices are necessary and what improvements would you like to propose?

The watchword for the category is and will be simplification. The debate on what the future of work and the relationships that animate it will be, in fact, follows a direction that starts from modernization and ends with bureaucratic modernization. In a world increasingly dominated by technology, and also by artificial intelligence, you urgently need to speed up administrative procedures and focus on the use of IT procedures that simplify the burden of obligations that professionals have to deal with. Among these, obviously, the Labor Consultants. In this way, professional firms will be more facilitated in carrying out their activities, businesses and workers will be assisted in an efficient manner, while the Public Administration will be able to provide its services with more effective timing and methods.

What is the role of Labor Consultants and what interests can they help to highlight?

Labor consultants today represent a lighthouse, a certain point of reference for the management of tax and labor law dynamics. There are many areas that are now part of a widespread heritage within the Category: from active policies to the administration and management of personnel, passing through safety at work. But there are still several goals to be achieved, objectives that cannot ignore further professional growth. Only by networking among colleagues, thanks to dialogue and listening, will we be able to increase the attributions obtained over the years, since the founding law n. 12/1979. And the leitmotif to follow in this path will include the updating and retraining of our skills, also from a digital perspective. A fundamental prerequisite for governing new forms of work and therefore contributing to the material and spiritual progress of society.



